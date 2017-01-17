Watch Atlanta United's dazzling new home rise from nothing in 39 seconds

Even the most awe-inspiring stadium starts as just a dusty slab of earth, as Mercedes-Benz Stadium proved in a fascinating time-lapse video posted on the venue's Twitter feed on Monday.

The future home of Atlanta United FC and their NFL sister club the Falcons, construction of MBS began back in 2014 and the $1.5 billion, retractable-roof facility is on course to make its official debut when Orlando City visit ATL UTD for a league match on July 30.

AUFC will play the first eight home games of their MLS debut season at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium while the final stages are completed on their dazzling permanent ground.

As you can see, the stadium's unique “pinwheel” roof design is taking shape, along with the sweeping translucent panels that will provide natural light and sweeping views of the downtown Atlanta skyline.