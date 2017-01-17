San Jose Earthquakes re-sign Marvell Wynne, Tommy Thompson

The San Jose Earthquakes announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed defender Marvell Wynne and midfielder Tommy Thompson to new multi-year deals.

Wynne joined San Jose ahead of the 2015 season. The veteran MLS defender has been an integral part of the Quakes’ solid backline, starting 63 of the team’s 68 regular season matches over the past two seasons and playing the most minutes of any San Jose player during that span. He’s appeared in 301 games in his 11-year MLS career.

"Marvell's versatility has been a strength of ours," Earthquakes head coach Dominic Kinnear said in a statement released by the club. "We fully expect him to continue his good form from the last two years into 2017."

Wynne, 30, was out of contract and an MLS free agent. Thompson, 21, had the option for his previous contract declined after the 2016 season.

The first Homegrown signing in San Jose history, Thompson has appeared in 47 regular season games in his three-year MLS career. He’s yet to record or goal or assist in MLS action, but he tallied three goals and three assists in 11 appearances on loan with USL club Sacramento Republic FC in 2016.

"Tommy has shown a lot of promise in his first few seasons with the club and is a big part of the young core group of players we want to build around moving forward," Quakes technical director Chris Leitch said in the statement. "We felt it was important to restructure his contract to ensure he remains in a Quakes kit for years to come."