Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft set for Tuesday

The main event is over, but the 2017 MLS SuperDraft isn’t yet done.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the draft will take place on Tuesday via conference call. The first and second rounds were held in LA on Friday, with Minnesota United FC selecting forward Abu Danladi first overall and fellow expansion club Atlanta United FC nabbing defender Miles Robinson with the second pick.

The Colorado Rapids hold the first pick of the third round, while Minnesota have the first pick of the fourth and final round. Results of the first and second rounds can be found here.

Round 3:

45 – Colorado Rapids (acquired via trade with Minnesota)

46 – Atlanta United

47 – Chicago Fire

48 – Real Salt Lake (acquired via trade with Houston)

49 – Columbus Crew SC

50 – San Jose Earthquakes

51 – Vancouver Whitecaps

52 – Toronto FC (acquired via trade with Orlando)

53 – FC Dallas (acquired via trade with New England)

54 – New York City FC (acquired via trade with Portland)

55 – Philadelphia Union

56 – Seattle Sounders

57 – Real Salt Lake

58 – Sporting Kansas City

59 – FC Dallas

60 – New York City FC

61 – New York Red Bulls

62 – FC Dallas

63 – Montreal Impact

64 – Orlando City SC

65 – Toronto FC

66 – Seattle Sounders

Round 4:

67 – Minnesota United FC

68 – Atlanta United FC

69 – Chicago Fire

70 – Houston Dynamo

71 – Columbus Crew SC

72 – San Jose Earthquakes

73 – Vancouver Whitecaps

74 – Orlando City SC

75 – New England Revolution

76 – Portland Timbers

77 – Philadelphia Union

78 – D.C. United

79 – Real Salt Lake

80 – Portland Timbers (acquired via trade with Sporting Kansas City)

81 – LA Galaxy

82 – Philadelphia Union

83 – Toronto FC

84 – FC Dallas

85 – Montreal Impact

86 – Colorado Rapids

87 – Toronto FC

88 – Seattle Sounders