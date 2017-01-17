Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft set for Tuesday

The main event is over, but the 2017 MLS SuperDraft isn’t yet done.
Rounds 3 and 4 of the draft will take place on Tuesday via conference call. The first and second rounds were held in LA on Friday, with Minnesota United FC selecting forward Abu Danladi first overall and fellow expansion club Atlanta United FC nabbing defender Miles Robinson with the second pick.
The Colorado Rapids hold the first pick of the third round, while Minnesota have the first pick of the fourth and final round. Results of the first and second rounds can be found here.
Round 3:
45 – Colorado Rapids (acquired via trade with Minnesota)
46 – Atlanta United
47 – Chicago Fire
48 – Real Salt Lake (acquired via trade with Houston)
49 – Columbus Crew SC
50 – San Jose Earthquakes
51 – Vancouver Whitecaps
52 – Toronto FC (acquired via trade with Orlando)
53 – FC Dallas (acquired via trade with New England)
54 – New York City FC (acquired via trade with Portland)
55 – Philadelphia Union
56 – Seattle Sounders
57 – Real Salt Lake
58 – Sporting Kansas City
59 – FC Dallas
60 – New York City FC
61 – New York Red Bulls
62 – FC Dallas
63 – Montreal Impact
64 – Orlando City SC
65 – Toronto FC
66 – Seattle Sounders
Round 4:
67 – Minnesota United FC
68 – Atlanta United FC
69 – Chicago Fire
70 – Houston Dynamo
71 – Columbus Crew SC
72 – San Jose Earthquakes
73 – Vancouver Whitecaps
74 – Orlando City SC
75 – New England Revolution
76 – Portland Timbers
77 – Philadelphia Union
78 – D.C. United
79 – Real Salt Lake
80 – Portland Timbers (acquired via trade with Sporting Kansas City)
81 – LA Galaxy
82 – Philadelphia Union
83 – Toronto FC
84 – FC Dallas
85 – Montreal Impact
86 – Colorado Rapids
87 – Toronto FC
88 – Seattle Sounders