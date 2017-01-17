Kick Off: Fire deal for Dax | SuperDraft wraps today | Pirez to Atlanta?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Captain Dax, Fired Up

Chicago pulled off a big trade on Monday, snaring Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty for a big sack of General Allocation Money. To help you make sense of it all, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle explains what the swap means for both clubs.

Is there a draft in here?

You can follow all of the third and fourth round SuperDraft picks on our Draft Tracker starting at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The last go-around

As expected, Montreal has inked an extension with club icon Patrice Bernier, who will retire after the 2017 season.

New Hoop?

According to Goal, FC Dallas have beat out several big South American clubs to capture young Paraguayan striker Cristian Colman.

Handy man

The Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson writes that Atlanta United first round SuperDraft pick Julian Gressel is a very versatile, professional addition to the side.

Added motivation

Montreal draft choice Shamit Shome says that his surprise SuperDraft slip into the second round has only stoked the fire to prove his worth.

Dual-action

FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio notes that Friday's SuperDraft rounds were about much more than the picks.

Defense contract?

Another day, another Atlanta United rumor; today, they're being linked with Estudiantes center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

Second class

A new group of 17 coaches are taking the new Pro Course to obtain the highest license available in America, and 11 of them work in MLS.

Fresh chance

Though he's now an old USMNT hand, San Jose ace Chris Wondolowski says Bruce Arena's return to the helm gives him a clean slate to work from.

Fruit of labor

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget says his first USMNT call-up was the product of a lot of hard work.

High praise

The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo writes about Orlando City defender Tommy Redding, whom US Under-20 coach Tab Ramos called "one of the leaders" of a team that features some big talents.

Royal Blues persuasion

Stars and Stripes scribe Rob Usry had a chat with Schalke youth development manager Bodo Menze about the growing American influence in the Bundesliga side's ranks.

Opening acts

For the third straight year, Orlando City will celebrate the start of a new season with a week of fun activities.

