ExtraTime Radio: Eras end in LA, New York | Expansion special w/ LAFC exec

LISTEN: It's silly season in MLS. Just accept it. Days after the SuperDraft -- more on that later -- the New York Red Bulls traded their captain, Dax McCarty, to the Chicago Fire for a cool $400,000 in allocation money. That's enough to get Dave and Calen heated, but McCarty wasn't the only club icon to change hands. AJ DeLaGarza will swap LA for Houston as well. We've also got your SuperDraft winners and losers and a lengthy one-v-one interview with LAFC executive vice president of soccer operations.



It's Tuesday morning. You roll over in bed, fire up Twitter/the MLS app/whatever you use to binge on soccer news and the headline hits you like a bucket of ice water.

Red Bulls trade Dax McCarty to Fire for $400,000 in allocation money

Wait ... what? Exactly. The Red Bulls flipping their captain within the conference where we are right now in the MLS silly season. Dave and Calen come to you from SoCal, wrapping their heads around a week that's seen club icons shipped out in New York and LA.

As if that wasn't enough, they've also got the first two rounds of the SuperDraft to break down and LAFC executive vice president of soccer operations John Thorrington drops by to tell his story, reveal the 2018 expansion club could sign some players very soon and preview the beautiful new stadium rising in the shadow of downtown.

