Dom Dwyer says he'll be eligible for US citizenship in February

Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer will be eligible for US citizenship next month, he told reporters at an MLS media event in LA on Tuesday afternoon.

Dwyer, 26, was born and raised in England but has been in the US since 2009, when he came to the States to play college soccer. The husband of US women’s national team forward Sydney Leroux, Dwyer has repeatedly said that he’d like to play for the US men’s national team after obtaining US citizenship.

Dom Dwyer says he'll be eligible for U.S. citizenship next month, & his paperwork is ready to be filed. A possible #USMNT Gold Cup option? — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) January 17, 2017

One of the top scorers in MLS over the last three seasons, Dwyer had 16 goals and three assists in 33 regular season appearances with SKC in 2016. He has 50 goals in 96 regular season games since the start of the 2014 season and 53 goals and eight assists in 121 career MLS regular season and playoff matches.

Because he never represented England on any level, Dwyer would be available for the US as soon as he becomes a citizen and files the appropriate paperwork with FIFA. The US's next official matches are in March, when they'll take on Honduras and Panama in a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers.