Coming home: A list of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints

Jonathan Spector has spent his entire career playing in England but is now reportedly mulling a move to MLS. That’s not uncommon for American players, many of whom have found comfort — and success — in coming home.
Here’s a list, dating back the last five years, of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints:
|Name
|Year
|MLS Club
|Overseas Club
|Greg Garza
|2017
|Atlanta United
|Tijuana
|Alejandro Bedoya
|2016
|Philadelphia Union
|FC Nantes
|Cody Cropper
|2016
|New England Revolution
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Tim Howard
|2016
|Colorado Rapids
|Everton
|Zack Steffen
|2016
|Columbus Crew SC
|Freiburg
|Juan Agudelo
|2015
|New England Revolution
|Stoke City
|Jozy Altidore
|2015
|Toronto FC
|Sunderland
|Eric Avila
|2015
|Orlando City SC
|Santos Laguna
|Mix Diskerud
|2015
|New York City FC
|Rosenborg
|Michael Farfan
|2015
|D.C. United
|Cruz Azul
|Herculez Gomez
|2015
|Toronto FC
|Tijuana
|Sacha Kljestan
|2015
|New York Red Bulls
|Anderlecht
|Brek Shea
|2015
|Orlando City SC
|Stoke City
|DaMarcus Beasley
|2014
|Houston Dynamo
|Puebla
|Michael Bradley
|2014
|Toronto FC
|Roma
|Steve Clark
|2014
|Columbus Crew SC
|Hønefoss BK
|Maurice Edu
|2014
|Philadelphia Union
|Stoke City
|Jermaine Jones
|2014
|New England Revolution
|Besiktas
|Michael Parkhurst
|2014
|Columbus Crew SC
|FC Augsburg
|Billy Schuler
|2014
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Hammarby IF
|Charlie Davies
|2013
|New England Revolution
|Randers FC
|Clint Dempsey
|2013
|Seattle Sounders
|Fulham
|Conor Doyle
|2013
|D.C. United
|Derby County
|Clarence Goodson
|2013
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Brondby
|Ryan Miller
|2013
|Portland Timbers
|Halmstads BK
|Robbie Rogers
|2013
|LA Galaxy
|Leeds United
|Brad Rusin
|2013
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|HB Køge
|Aaron Wheeler
|2013
|Philadelphia Union
|FC KooTeePee
|Joe Bendik
|2012
|Portland Timbers
|Sogndal
|Jonathan Barrajo
|2012
|New York Red Bulls
|Hamarkameratene
|Tristan Bowen
|2012
|Chivas USA
|KSV Roeselare
|Ricardo Clark
|2012
|Houston Dynamo
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Kamani Hill
|2012
|Colorado Rapids
|Vitoria SC
|George John
|2012
|FC Dallas
|West Ham United
|Eddie Johnson
|2012
|Seattle Sounders
|Preston North End
|Luis Robles
|2012
|New York Red Bulls
|Karlsruher SC
|Chris Rolfe
|2012
|Chicago Fire
|Aalborg
|Michael Thomas
|2012
|Sporting Kansas City
|Ljungskile SK
|Jeremy Vuolo
|2012
|New York Red Bulls
|AC Oulu