37 players selected in Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft

The 2017 MLS SuperDraft reached its conclusion on Tuesday, with MLS teams selecting 37 more players in Rounds 3 and 4 in addition to Friday's haul in the first two rounds.

Defending Supporters' Shield winners FC Dallas and MLS Cup finalists Toronto FC were the most active participants in the final two rounds of the league's annual college draft, each making four selections.

Orlando City SC, who did not pick in the first or second rounds, made South Carolina forward Danny Deakin their lone pick of this year's SuperDraft, choosing him in the third round, 64th overall. The LA Galaxy, meanwhile, ended the draft without making a single pick after passing on their 15th pick of the fourth round (#81 overall).

Real Salt Lake, who made three picks on Friday, made UIC goalkeeper Andrew Putna their first pick in the third round, but did not use any of their three remaining picks on Tuesday. The Montreal Impact also passed on their third round pick (#63 overall), which precluded them from making their fourth rounds picks as well. D.C. United passed on their lone selection of the afternoon, the 12th pick of the fourth round (#78 overall).

The final pick of the draft was University of Seattle defender Kyle Bjornethun, who went to defending champions Seattle.

Here are all the 2017 SuperDraft selections by team (Tuesday's picks in bold):

Atlanta United: Miles Robinson (#2), Julian Gressel (#8); Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu (#46), Alex Kapp (#68)

Chicago Fire: Daniel Johnson (#11), Stefan Cleveland (#26), Guillermo Delgado (#27), Brandt Bronico (#47), Matej Dekovic (#69)

Colorado Rapids: Sam Hamilton (#15), Liam Callahan (#24), Jaime Siaj (#45), Peguy Ngatcha (#86)

Columbus Crew SC: Alhassan Abubakar (#5), Niko Hansen (#9), Connor Maloney (#49), Logan Ketterer (#71)

D.C. United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (#12), Eric Klenofsky (#34), Jo Vetle Rimstad (#43), Pass (#78)

FC Dallas: Jacori Hayes (#18), Walker Hume (#37), Adonijah Reid (#40), Austin Ledbetter (#53), Dakota Barnathan (#59), Wuilito Fernandes (#62), Marco Carrizales (#84)

Houston Dynamo: Joseph Holland (#10), Jake McGuire (#30), Danilo Radjen (#36), Robby Sagel (#70)

LA Galaxy: Pass (#81)

Minnesota United: Abu Danladi (#1), Alec Ferrell (#23), Thomas De Villardi (#42), Tanner Thompson (#67)

Montreal Impact: Nick DePuy (#19), Shamit Shome (#42), Pass (#63, 85)

New England Revolution: Brian Wright (#20), Napo Matsoso (#31), Joshua Smith (#75)

New York City FC: Jonathan Lewis (#3), Kwame Awuah (#16), Jalen Brown (#38), Chris Wingate (#54), Michael DeGraffenreidt (#60)

New York Red Bulls: Zeiko Lewis (#17), Ethan Kutler (#39), Jordan Scarlett (#61)

Orlando City SC: Danny Deakin (#64)

Philadelphia Union: Marcus Epps (#25), Aaron Jones (#33), Chris Nanco (#55), Jack Elliott (#77), Santi Moar (#82)

Portland Timbers: Jeremy Ebobisse (#4), Michael Amick (#32), Russell Cicerone (#76), Romilio Hernandez (#80)

Real Salt Lake: Reagan Dunk (#13), Justin Schmidt (#35); Andrew Putna (#48), Pass (#57, 74, 79)

San Jose Earthquakes: Jackson Yueill (#6), Lindo Mfeka (#28); Christian Thierjung (#50), Auden Schilder (#72)

Seattle Sounders FC: Brian Nana-Sinkam (#22), Dominic Oduro (#44), Doug Goodman (#56), Jake Stovall (#66), Kyle Bjornethun (#88)

Sporting Kansas City: Colton Storm (#14), David Graczek (#58)

Toronto FC: Brandon Aubrey (#21), Robert Moewes (#52), Oyvind Alseth (#65), Lars Eckenrode (#83), Juan Pablo Saaveda (#87)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Jakob Nerwinski (#7), Francis DeVries (#29), Jorge Gomez-Sanchez (#51), Nazeem Bartman (#73)