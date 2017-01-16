Montreal Impact's Patrice Bernier signs new deal, will retire after 2017

Patrice Bernier's next season will be his last.

The Montreal Impact announced on Monday that Bernier has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the club, but Bernier revealed via the team's press release that the 2017 MLS campaign will be his final one as a professional player.

"I am very excited to be able to finish my playing career at home with the Impact," said Bernier in the release. "I am proud that this will be my 18th professional season, including nine with the Impact. For my last season, I will give everything for the club and the city, with a hope that we finish with the MLS Cup."

The 37-year-old midfielder and Impact captain tapped into the fountain of youth to serve as a key player for them last season. He appeared in 20 regular-season matches before starting in all five of Montreal's playoff games, including both of the legs of their Eastern Conference Finals meeting with arch-rivals Toronto FC.

Combined, Bernier delivered three assists in 2016.

"We are very happy and proud to confirm that our captain will be back for another season," said Impact president Joey Saputo in the release. "There was never the shadow of a doubt that Patrice would stay with us, as he belongs to a category of players from Québec who will always have a place in our club. He is an example and a role model for all our players, on the field and outside of it as well."

Bernier will finish his playing days with the Impact, but will not be leaving the club after the upcoming season concludes. The release also revealed that the Canadian will join Montreal's academy system as a coach next year.

"We're also pleased to be able to integrate him as an academy coach starting in 2018," said Impact technical director Adam Braz in the release. "He will be the eighth former Impact player to have such a role within the club, which demonstrates a very clear philosophy when it comes to the make-up of our technical staff."

Bernier, who began his professional career with the Impact during the team's A-League days, ranks fifth all-time in club history in regular-season games played. He is also sixth in starts (162) and minutes (14,773) and 10th in goals (18).