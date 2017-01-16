Kick Off: DC reportedly close to signing college star | USMNT camp update

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

The second half

The 2017 MLS SuperDraft will pick up where it left off when Rounds 3 & 4 go down on Tuesday via conference call at 2 pm ET. You can follow all the picks via the MLSsoccer.com Draft Tracker, where you can also catch up with Friday's first two rounds.

Not yo Nacho

After weeks of speculation, Montreal Impact head coach Mauro Biello has poured cold water on rumors suggesting Impact star Ignacio Piatti is headed to Boca Juniors.

Tuned in

The MLS 2017 regular season schedule was released last week and so was the national TV slate: In case you haven't seen it, it spans six networks in two countries.

Big catch

The Washington Post reports that Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes has weighed his European options and he is instead expected to sign with D.C. United as a Homegrown Player.

Switching sides?

The Denver Post says out-of-contract LA Galaxy striker Alan Gordon is nearing a deal to join the Colorado Rapids.

Familiar face

According to Goal's Ives Galarcep, Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath is chasing a former charge in Orlando City ace Kevin Molino, but it turns out that's news to Heath.

Familiar face, Pt. 2

The Liverpool Echo reports that Reds reserve forward Brooks Lennon is headed back to Real Salt Lake on a season-long loan.

Sign off

Gershon Koffie has officially gone out the New England exit door by joining Sweden's Hammarby.

Back in charge

US Soccer's video department has given fans an all-access look at the start of Bruce Arena's first US national team camp in over a decade.

Happy to be here!

Called in to replace the injured Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe hopes to take advantage of his first USMNT call. Meanwhile, Sporting KC's Benny Feilhaber is relishing his second life as a national-teamer.

Coming out party

D.C. United loan signing Jose Guillermo Ortiz enjoyed quite the Costa Rica debut, scoring twice in Sunday's Copa CentroAmericana win.

Reunited?

German tabloid Bild claims that RB Leipzig striker Terrence Boyd is on the verge of being signed by Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, who formerly coached him with the Borussa Dortmund reserves.

Three of a kind

A trio of Americans lit the lamp in foreign league action this weekend, with Paul Arriola and Joe Corona each striking in Tijuana's Liga MX win on Saturday. The same night, Groningen's US youth international Desevio Payne fired his first pro goal, which also served as a winner.

City in motion

With the Chargers leaving town, MLS Commissioner Don Garber sees an expansion opportunity in San Diego.

Dual personality

In addition to aiming high by building a top quality 2018 expansion side, LAFC general manager John Thorrington will try to have the team represent both the glamour and the grit of the city's personality.

