DC United reportedly set to sign Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes

D.C. United may soon be landing one of the brightest prospects from this year's collegiate class.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that D.C. United are set to sign Wake Forest midfielder and Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes (above, center) to a Homegrown Player deal this week. The report states that the 21-year-old Harkes, a midfielder who is the son of former US national team captain John Harkes, is expected to put pen to paper on a multi-year contract.

The younger Harkes reportedly made the decision to join D.C. after looking into some options in England's second division. He was exempt from Friday's MLS SuperDraft because he was eligible for a Homegrown deal with D.C. United.

The talented up-and-comer started in each of the 82 games he played in during his four-year career with Wake Forest, scoring nine goals while assisting on 18 others. Harkes' 2016 season saw him appear in 23 matches, net five times, and deliver four helpers. He helped Wake Forest reach the College Cup Final in December, but the Demon Deacons fell to reigning champions Stanford in penalty kicks.

D.C. United were an active participant in last week's draft. They took three players: Maryland defender Chris Odoi-Atsem (12th overall pick), Monmouth goalkeeper Eric Klenofsky (34th), and Radford defender Jo Vetle Rimstad (43rd).