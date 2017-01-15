Robinson, Lewis and Ebobisse join 10 other MLS players at US U-20 camp

The second, third and fourth overall selections in Friday’s MLS SuperDraft have all been named to the US Under-20 national team’s upcoming camp at StubHub Center in Carson, California, US Soccer announced on Sunday.

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, New York City FC’s Jonathan Lewis and the Portland Timbers’ Jeremy Ebobisse were all named to the roster after going second, third and fourth in the draft on Friday. They join 10 other MLS players in camp, which will run from Jan. 15-23, the day that MLS teams are allowed to begin reporting for preseason.

Real Salt Lake leads the way with three players on the roster in defender Justen Glad, midfielder Danny Acosta and forward Sebastian Saucedo. Recent LA Galaxy Homegrown Player signing Hugo Arellano, Orlando City defender Tommy Redding, Sporting Kansas City center back Erik Palmer-Brown, Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty, FC Dallas midfielder Coy Craft, New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams and Atlanta United forward Brandon Vazquez are also on the roster.

The camp will serve as preparation for the U-20s ahead of next month’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Costa Rica, which serves as the region’s qualifying tournament for this summer’s U-20 World Cup.

Prior to traveling to Costa Rica, the US U-20s will meet for a camp in Orlando, Florida from Jan. 31-Feb. 10. They’ll start the CONCACAF U-20 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 against Panama.

Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown, San Jose Earthquakes Academy; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (9): Hugo Arellano (LA Galaxy; Norwalk, Calif.), Marcello Borges (Michigan, New York Red Bulls Academy; Kearny, N.J.), Marlon Fossey (Fulham FC; Surbiton, ENG), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico, Real Salt Lake Academy; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee's Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, UT), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y), Coy Craft (FC Dallas; Frisco, TX), Jonathan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; Plantation, Fla.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Jonathan Suarez (Queretaro FC; Orange County, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (Maryland, D.C. United Academy; Alexandria, Va.)