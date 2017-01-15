Ric Flair - 1/15/2017
USA Today Sports Images

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair is an Atlanta United FC fan

January 15, 20174:53PM EST
Sam StejskalContributor

Woo! “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is an Atlanta United fan.

The stylin’, profilin’, world renowned professional wrestling star tweeted out some love at Atlanta United last week, telling the incoming expansion club that he “can’t wait to yell WOOOOO!” – his signature sound effect – “after a goal this year.”

He’s the latest in a somewhat significant line of celebrity Atlanta United fans, a group that includes Atlanta rappers Ludacris, Waka Flocka and – Potentially? Maybe? – Migos