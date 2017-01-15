"Nature Boy" Ric Flair is an Atlanta United FC fan

Woo! “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is an Atlanta United fan.

The stylin’, profilin’, world renowned professional wrestling star tweeted out some love at Atlanta United last week, telling the incoming expansion club that he “can’t wait to yell WOOOOO!” – his signature sound effect – “after a goal this year.”

@ATLUTD Can't wait to yell WOOOOO! after a goal this year :) — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 13, 2017

Feel like we have to acknowledge the Nature Boy. Can’t wait to hear it.



Wooooo! #ATLUTD https://t.co/CY3NkNl5XM — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 14, 2017

He’s the latest in a somewhat significant line of celebrity Atlanta United fans, a group that includes Atlanta rappers Ludacris, Waka Flocka and – Potentially? Maybe? – Migos.