MLS unveils ambitious 2017 US national broadcast schedule

Major League Soccer last week unveiled its 2017 season schedule, revealing an ambitious national TV slate coming off of a 2016 season that featured record numbers for

The league will return on the ESPN, FOX and Univision families of networks this year. An MLS broadcast partner since the league’s inception, the ESPN family of networks will air 31 games in the 2017 regular season, with 28 set for ESPN and three more set for ESPN2. All matches on either network will be simulcast on ESPN Deportes and streamed live on both WatchESPN and ESPN Deportes+.

One year after making its FOX broadcast network debut, MLS will again return to the over-the-air network in 2017. Four regular season matches will be shown on FOX this year, while another 29 – including the season opener between the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on March 3 – will air on FS1, which will broadcast the 2017 MLS All-Star Game this summer.

Returning for their 11th consecutive season providing Spanish-language coverage of the league, Univision is ramping up their MLS schedule in 2017. At least six regular season contests will be shown on the Univision network, while another 20 matches will be broadcast on UniMas, with most of those simulcast on UDN. UniMas matches will no longer primarily be broadcast on Friday night, with a new programming window on Saturday afternoons set to bring MLS action to Univision’s biggest platforms. As has been the case in previous years, all matches on Univision and UniMas will be available in English via SAP and livestreamed online at UnivisionDeportes.com.

MLS also announced last week new landmark media rights deals in Canada with TSN and TVA Sports.

TSN will deliver exclusive English-language broadcast rights in Canada. The deal includes exclusive coverage of every game featuring Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, a select number of Montreal Impact matches, marquee contests between US-based teams and exclusive English coverage of the All-Star Game, MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup. TSN’s new deal will include a new Friday night window in the spring and a game of the week on Saturday nights all season long.

TVA Sports will now be the exclusive French-language broadcaster of Montreal Impact matches as well as the sole French-language home of the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup. TVA will air more than 50 games total per season, while also producing a weekly show on the Impact, MLS and international soccer.

The full 2017 MLS regular season US national TV schedule can be found below:

FOX & FS1

Friday, March 3, 9:30 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FS1 Sunday, March 5, 7:00 PM ET Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls FS1 Sunday, March 12, 7:00 PM ET LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers FS1 Sunday, March 19, 7:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. New York Red Bulls FS1 Friday, March 31, 7:30 PM ET Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City FS1 Friday, March 31, 10:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United FS1 Sunday, April 9, 7:00 PM ET Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids FS1 Saturday, April 15, 3:00 PM ET Orlando City vs. LA Galaxy FOX Sunday, April 23, 1:30 PM ET New York City FC vs. Orlando City FS1 Sunday, April 30, 3:00 PM ET Atlanta United vs. D.C. United FS1 Sunday, May 7, 1:30 PM ET Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City FS1 Sunday, May 14, 6:00 PM ET FC Dallas vs. New York City FC FS1 Sunday, May 14, 8:00 PM ET New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy FS1 Sunday, May 21, 7:00 PM ET Orlando City vs. New York City FC FS1 Saturday, May 27, 3:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers FOX Sunday, May 28, 8:00 PM ET FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FS1 Sunday, June 4, 7:30 PM ET Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire FS1 Sunday, June 19, 9:30 PM ET Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers FS1 Saturday, June 24, 1:30 PM ET New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC FOX Sunday, July 2, TBD Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution FS1 Sunday, July 23, 6:00 PM ET Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers FS1 Saturday, July 30, 4:30 PM ET Atlanta United vs. Orlando City FOX Sunday, Aug. 6, 6:00 PM ET New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls FS1 Sunday, Aug. 6, 8:00 PM ET Sporting Kansas City vs. Atlanta United FS1 Sunday, Aug. 13, 8:00 PM ET LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC FS1 Sunday, Aug. 20, 8:00 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls FS1 Sunday, Aug. 20, 10:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United FS1 Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:00 PM ET LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes FS1 Sunday, Aug. 27, 9:30 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers FS1 Sunday, Sept. 10, 9:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy FS1 Sunday, Sept. 24, 8:00 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City FS1

ESPN & ESPN2

Sunday, March 5, 5:00 PM ET Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC ESPN Sunday, March 12, 5:00 PM ET Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United FC ESPN2 Sunday, April 2, 9:00 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution ESPN2 Sunday, April 9, 4:00 PM ET Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN Friday, April 14, 7:00 PM ET Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC ESPN Sunday, April 23, 4:00 PM ET LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN Saturday, May 6, 4:00 PM ET Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC ESPN Sunday, May 14, 4:00 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United FC ESPN Sunday, May 21, 5:00 PM ET Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy ESPN Sunday, May 28, 5:00 PM ET Atlanta United FC vs. New York City FC ESPN Saturday, June 3, 5:00 PM ET Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN Saturday, June 17, 1:00 PM ET New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN Sunday, June 18, 5:00 PM ET Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN Sunday, June 25, 4:00 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN Friday, June 30, 9:30 PM ET Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC ESPN Saturday, July 1, 7:00 PM ET Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers ESPN Friday, July 21, 7:00 PM ET Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC ESPN Saturday, July 22, 4:00 PM ET Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN Saturday, July 29, TBD LA Galaxy vs. Seattle sounders ESPN Sunday, July 30, 2:00 PM ET Toronto FC vs. New York City FC ESPN Sunday, August 6, 4:00 PM ET Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy ESPN Sunday, August 13, 6:00 PM ET Atlanta United FC vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN2 Saturday, August 19, 4:00 PM ET Atlanta United FC vs. LA Galaxy ESPN Friday, August 25, 7:00 PM ET New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC ESPN Sunday, August 27, 4:30 PM ET Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC ESPN Sunday, September 10, 1:00 PM ET Columbus Crew SC vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN Sunday, September 17, 1:00 PM ET New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN Sunday, September 24, 1:00 PM ET Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy ESPN Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN

Univision & UniMas