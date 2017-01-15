MLS unveils ambitious 2017 US national broadcast schedule

Major League Soccer last week unveiled its 2017 season schedule, revealing an ambitious national TV slate coming off of a 2016 season that featured record numbers for
The league will return on the ESPN, FOX and Univision families of networks this year. An MLS broadcast partner since the league’s inception, the ESPN family of networks will air 31 games in the 2017 regular season, with 28 set for ESPN and three more set for ESPN2. All matches on either network will be simulcast on ESPN Deportes and streamed live on both WatchESPN and ESPN Deportes+.
One year after making its FOX broadcast network debut, MLS will again return to the over-the-air network in 2017. Four regular season matches will be shown on FOX this year, while another 29 – including the season opener between the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on March 3 – will air on FS1, which will broadcast the 2017 MLS All-Star Game this summer.
Returning for their 11th consecutive season providing Spanish-language coverage of the league, Univision is ramping up their MLS schedule in 2017. At least six regular season contests will be shown on the Univision network, while another 20 matches will be broadcast on UniMas, with most of those simulcast on UDN. UniMas matches will no longer primarily be broadcast on Friday night, with a new programming window on Saturday afternoons set to bring MLS action to Univision’s biggest platforms. As has been the case in previous years, all matches on Univision and UniMas will be available in English via SAP and livestreamed online at UnivisionDeportes.com.
MLS also announced last week new landmark media rights deals in Canada with TSN and TVA Sports.
TSN will deliver exclusive English-language broadcast rights in Canada. The deal includes exclusive coverage of every game featuring Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, a select number of Montreal Impact matches, marquee contests between US-based teams and exclusive English coverage of the All-Star Game, MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup. TSN’s new deal will include a new Friday night window in the spring and a game of the week on Saturday nights all season long.
TVA Sports will now be the exclusive French-language broadcaster of Montreal Impact matches as well as the sole French-language home of the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup. TVA will air more than 50 games total per season, while also producing a weekly show on the Impact, MLS and international soccer.
The full 2017 MLS regular season US national TV schedule can be found below:
FOX & FS1
|Friday, March 3, 9:30 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United
|FS1
|Sunday, March 5, 7:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
|FS1
|Sunday, March 12, 7:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
|FS1
|Sunday, March 19, 7:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. New York Red Bulls
|FS1
|Friday, March 31, 7:30 PM ET
|Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
|FS1
|Friday, March 31, 10:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United
|FS1
|Sunday, April 9, 7:00 PM ET
|Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
|FS1
|Saturday, April 15, 3:00 PM ET
|Orlando City vs. LA Galaxy
|FOX
|Sunday, April 23, 1:30 PM ET
|New York City FC vs. Orlando City
|FS1
|Sunday, April 30, 3:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
|FS1
|Sunday, May 7, 1:30 PM ET
|Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City
|FS1
|Sunday, May 14, 6:00 PM ET
|FC Dallas vs. New York City FC
|FS1
|Sunday, May 14, 8:00 PM ET
|New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy
|FS1
|Sunday, May 21, 7:00 PM ET
|Orlando City vs. New York City FC
|FS1
|Saturday, May 27, 3:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
|FOX
|Sunday, May 28, 8:00 PM ET
|FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo
|FS1
|Sunday, June 4, 7:30 PM ET
|Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire
|FS1
|Sunday, June 19, 9:30 PM ET
|Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers
|FS1
|Saturday, June 24, 1:30 PM ET
|New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
|FOX
|Sunday, July 2, TBD
|Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
|FS1
|Sunday, July 23, 6:00 PM ET
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers
|FS1
|Saturday, July 30, 4:30 PM ET
|Atlanta United vs. Orlando City
|FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 6, 6:00 PM ET
|New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls
|FS1
|Sunday, Aug. 6, 8:00 PM ET
|Sporting Kansas City vs. Atlanta United
|FS1
|Sunday, Aug. 13, 8:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC
|FS1
|Sunday, Aug. 20, 8:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls
|FS1
|Sunday, Aug. 20, 10:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United
|FS1
|Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|FS1
|Sunday, Aug. 27, 9:30 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
|FS1
|Sunday, Sept. 10, 9:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy
|FS1
|Sunday, Sept. 24, 8:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City
|FS1
ESPN & ESPN2
|Sunday, March 5, 5:00 PM ET
|Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, March 12, 5:00 PM ET
|Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United FC
|ESPN2
|Sunday, April 2, 9:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution
|ESPN2
|Sunday, April 9, 4:00 PM ET
|Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls
|ESPN
|Friday, April 14, 7:00 PM ET
|Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 23, 4:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN
|Saturday, May 6, 4:00 PM ET
|Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, May 14, 4:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, May 21, 5:00 PM ET
|Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN
|Sunday, May 28, 5:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United FC vs. New York City FC
|ESPN
|Saturday, June 3, 5:00 PM ET
|Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC
|ESPN
|Saturday, June 17, 1:00 PM ET
|New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN
|Sunday, June 18, 5:00 PM ET
|Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
|ESPN
|Sunday, June 25, 4:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN
|Friday, June 30, 9:30 PM ET
|Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 1, 7:00 PM ET
|Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
|ESPN
|Friday, July 21, 7:00 PM ET
|Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 22, 4:00 PM ET
|Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 29, TBD
|LA Galaxy vs. Seattle sounders
|ESPN
|Sunday, July 30, 2:00 PM ET
|Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, August 6, 4:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN
|Sunday, August 13, 6:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United FC vs. Minnesota United FC
|ESPN2
|Saturday, August 19, 4:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United FC vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN
|Friday, August 25, 7:00 PM ET
|New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, August 27, 4:30 PM ET
|Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC
|ESPN
|Sunday, September 10, 1:00 PM ET
|Columbus Crew SC vs. Sporting Kansas City
|ESPN
|Sunday, September 17, 1:00 PM ET
|New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
|ESPN
|Sunday, September 24, 1:00 PM ET
|Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN
|Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET
|Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN
Univision & UniMas
|Saturday, March 4, 4:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
|Univision
|Saturday, March 11, 4:00 PM ET
|New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids
|UniMas
|Saturday, March 18, 4:00 PM ET
|Atlanta United FC vs. Chicago Fire
|UniMas
|Saturday, March 25, 4:00 PM ET
|New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake
|UniMas
|Saturday, April 1, 4:00 PM ET
|Columbus Crew SC vs. Orlando City SC
|UniMas
|Saturday, April 8, 4:00 PM ET
|D.C. United vs. New York City FC
|UniMas
|Friday, April 14, 11:00 PM ET
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas
|UniMas
|Saturday, April 22, 4:00 PM ET
|Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|UniMas
|Saturday, April 29, 4:00 PM ET
|Orlando City SC vs. Colorado Rapids
|UniMas
|Sunday, May 7, 4:00 PM ET
|New York City FC vs. Atlanta United FC
|Univision
|Sunday, May 13, 4:00 PM ET
|Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|UniMas
|Saturday, May 20, 4:00 PM ET
|D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire
|UniMas
|Saturday, May 27, 10:00 PM ET
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
|Univision
|Friday, June 2, 11:00 PM ET
|Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|UniMas
|Saturday, June 10, 4:00 PM ET
|Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United FC
|UniMas
|Saturday, June 17, 11:00 PM ET
|LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo
|UniMas
|Friday, June 23, 9:00 PM ET
|Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
|UniMas
|Saturday, July 1, 10:00 PM ET
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
|Univision
|Wednesday, August 24, 9:00 PM ET
|FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo
|UniMas
|Saturday, September 2, 9:00 PM ET
|FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls
|UniMas
|Saturday, September 9, 4:00 PM ET
|Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls
|UniMas
|Saturday, September 16,
|Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC
|Univision
|Saturday, September 23, 4:00 PM ET
|New York City FC vs. Houston Dynamo
|UniMas
|Saturday, September 30, 4:00 PM ET
|Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas
|Univision