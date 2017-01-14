LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe replaces injured Stefan Frei at USMNT camp

The goalkeeper carousel continues at the US national team's January camp.

Days after D.C. United 'keeper Bill Hamid was forced to withdraw because of injury, a right ankle sprain sent the Stefan Frei home early and opened the door for the LA Galaxy's Brian Rowe to take his place.

Rowe, 28, became a full-time MLS starter for the first time in 2016, logging 31 appearances (30 starts) with a 12-5-14 record and nine clean sheets. US head coach Bruce Arena knows the 28-year-old well. Arena signed the UCLA product for the Galaxy in 2012 and has coached him for the past five seasons.