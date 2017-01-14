Allocation Money figures publicly revealed for 1st time at 2017 SuperDraft

Friday's 2017 SuperDraft saw a first in MLS.

As part of continued efforts by the league to provide greater transparency around transactions, clubs for the first time revealed the exact amounts of Targeted and General Allocation Money involved in trades.

A total of six trades were made on Friday involving Allocation Money with a total of $725,000 changing hands.

For more information about Allocation Money and how it's used, visit the league's Roster Rules & Regulations.

What follows are the trades that happened on Friday and the Allocation Money (Targeted Allocation or General Allocation) that was used:

Trade No. 1 NYC NYC receive: No. 3 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jonathan Lewis) CHI CHI receive: $250,000 in General Allocation Money

Trade No. 2 POR POR receive: No. 4 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jeremy Ebobisse) HOU HOU receive: $100,000 in General Allocation Money, international roster slot, No. 10 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Joe Holland)

Trade No. 3 NYC NYC receive: No. 16 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Kwame Awuah) SEA SEA receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money

Trade No. 4 PHI PHI receive: No. 25 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Marcus Epps) MIN MIN receive: $50,000 in 2018 General Allocation Money, No. 42 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft

Trade No. 5 CHI CHI receive: No. 26 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Stefan Cleveland), No. 27 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Guillermo Delgado) TOR TOR receive: $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money