Sporting Kansas City add Spanish defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez

The offseason haul continues for Sporting Kansas City.

Spanish midfielder Ilie Sanchez was announced as Sporting KC's latest winter signing on Friday morning after agreeing to a two-year deal that includes an option for 2019. Sanchez, 26, arrives in Kansas City after most recently playing for Elche CF in Spain's second division.

"Ilie is a player we have been interested in and followed for a long time," Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said in a statement issued by the club. "We are very fortunate to add him to our roster as we get ready for the 2017 season."

Sanchez brings with him eight years of experience playing in Spain and Germany. The defensive midfielder started his career playing for Barcelona B and went on to sign with 1860 Munich before being loaned to Elche for the 2015-16 campaign. Prior to turning pro, he was a product of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy.

Sanchez is just the latest addition in what has been a busy few weeks for Sporting KC. The club previously acquired Gerso Fernandes, Andrew Dykstra, Cameron Iwasa, and Christian Volesky.