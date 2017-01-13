Seattle's Brian Schmetzer takes position of honor in annual coaches photo

A new year meant new changes to the lineup for the annual MLS coaches photo.

The count went up to 22 this year, with the entry of expansion sides Minnesota United and Atlanta United – but while Atlanta's Tata Martino is new to the league and the SuperDraft, Loons boss Adrian Heath has done this before, with Orlando City SC in 2015 and 2016.

Current Lions manager Jason Kreis, the LA Galaxy's Curt Onalfo and Houston's Wilmer Cabrera are familiar MLS faces in new positions for this draft, and Seattle's Brian Schmetzer makes his SuperDraft debut after leading the Sounders to their remarkable, MLS Cup-winning surge in the second half of 2016.

As the coach of the defending champions, that gave Schmetzer the right to hold the new adidas match ball in the annual photo.