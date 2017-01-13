Scouts' take: Who will be the first selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft?

CARSON, Calif.—There’s no real consensus among MLS coaches, GM’s and scouts when it comes what they think Minnesota United FC will do with the No. 1 pick in Friday’s SuperDraft.

Most are convinced that Minnesota will nab forward Jeremy Ebobisse or attacker Abu Danladi with the first overall selection, while others like Generation adidas center back Miles Robinson to go No. 1.

MLSsoccer.com asked multiple executives, coaches and scouts what they expect to happen with the first pick on Friday. In return for absolute honesty, they were granted anonymity.

Here’s what they had to say:

“There’s three or four guys that are good, but I think after seeing Ebobisse today and Danladi throughout the week, in my personal opinion it’s got to be one of those two guys. They’re both good young forwards and probably guys are thinking of Cyle Larin, and these are guys now, either one of them that has a chance to be like him. I don’t think if one of those two go first that’d you go wrong.”

“I think it’s Danladi. Because I think he could contribute this year for sure, physically he can do it, talent-wise he can do it, now it’s just when he gets the opportunity can he be effective, produce.”

“It’ll be Robinson, Ebobisse or Danladi, but I honestly don’t know. Totally depends on who makes the pick. I wouldn’t be shocked if Minnesota traded it.”

“Honestly, I really don’t know. At this point, nothing would surprise me. I wouldn’t even be shocked if they traded it.”

“It’s tough. I mean honestly, I think there’s three to four guys that could go with the No. 1 pick. It really just depends on if a team’s going to go positional need or if it’s going to go best available player.”

“I guess, maybe Miles Robinson. He’s so athletic, has a lot of things that you could probably see in the future with him developing really well.”