New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira talks to Susannah Collins about the club's SuperDraft picks and how those players fit into their roster for 2017.
Patrick Vieira on New York City FC's busy SuperDraft, 2017 outlook
Topics:
New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira talks to Susannah Collins about the club's SuperDraft picks and how those players fit into their roster for 2017.
Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.