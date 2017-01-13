Patrick Vieira on New York City FC's busy SuperDraft, 2017 outlook

January 13, 201711:30PM EST

New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira talks to Susannah Collins about the club's SuperDraft picks and how those players fit into their roster for 2017.

Topics: 
SuperDraft

