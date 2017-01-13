MLS announces winners for 2016 Club and Executive Awards

Everyone's sights might be on the upcoming season, but MLS took one more chance on Friday to acknowledge some of the good work done across the league in 2016.

MLS announced on Friday morning the winners of the club and executive awards for last season, and highlighting the bunch was Colorado Rapids president Tim Hinchey being recognized as the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. MLS Cup finalists, the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, led all teams with three awards apiece.

Here is a full rundown of the winners of the 2016 MLS Club and Executive Awards:

Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year – Tim Hinchey, Colorado Rapids

Ticket Sales Executive of the Year – Gregg Allen, Sporting Kansas City

Corporate Partnerships Executive of the Year – Rob Parker, Orlando City SC

Marketing Executive of the Year – Joseph Stetson, New York Red Bulls

Ticket Sales Team of the Year – Toronto FC

Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC

Marketing Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC

Public Relations Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC

Partnership Marketing Activation of the Year – New England Revolution – Mountain Dew

Ticketing Sales Impact Award presented by the National Sales Center powered by SeatGeek – Toronto FC (Sales Fantasy Day)

Club Retailer of the Year – Sporting Kansas City

Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Department of the Year presented by MLS WORKS – New York City FC

Digital Team of the Year – LA Galaxy

Social Media Activation of the Year – Orlando City SC (#OrlandoUnited)

Digital Content Experience of the Year – Colorado Rapids (Tim Howard: The Journey Home)

Security Staff of the Year – Portland Timbers

Operations Staff of the Year – New England Revolution

Supporter Management Team of the Year – New York City FC

Team Administrator of the Year presented by Sportscorp Travel – Zach Crusse, Columbus Crew SC

Athletic Training Staff of the Year presented by Mueller Sports Medicine – Toronto FC

Equipment Manager of the Year – Fernando Ruiz and Sean Ruiz, New York Red Bulls