MLS announces winners for 2016 Club and Executive Awards

Everyone's sights might be on the upcoming season, but MLS took one more chance on Friday to acknowledge some of the good work done across the league in 2016.
MLS announced on Friday morning the winners of the club and executive awards for last season, and highlighting the bunch was Colorado Rapids president Tim Hinchey being recognized as the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. MLS Cup finalists, the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, led all teams with three awards apiece.
Here is a full rundown of the winners of the 2016 MLS Club and Executive Awards:
Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year – Tim Hinchey, Colorado Rapids
Ticket Sales Executive of the Year – Gregg Allen, Sporting Kansas City
Corporate Partnerships Executive of the Year – Rob Parker, Orlando City SC
Marketing Executive of the Year – Joseph Stetson, New York Red Bulls
Ticket Sales Team of the Year – Toronto FC
Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC
Marketing Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC
Public Relations Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders FC
Partnership Marketing Activation of the Year – New England Revolution – Mountain Dew
Ticketing Sales Impact Award presented by the National Sales Center powered by SeatGeek – Toronto FC (Sales Fantasy Day)
Club Retailer of the Year – Sporting Kansas City
Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Department of the Year presented by MLS WORKS – New York City FC
Digital Team of the Year – LA Galaxy
Social Media Activation of the Year – Orlando City SC (#OrlandoUnited)
Digital Content Experience of the Year – Colorado Rapids (Tim Howard: The Journey Home)
Security Staff of the Year – Portland Timbers
Operations Staff of the Year – New England Revolution
Supporter Management Team of the Year – New York City FC
Team Administrator of the Year presented by Sportscorp Travel – Zach Crusse, Columbus Crew SC
Athletic Training Staff of the Year presented by Mueller Sports Medicine – Toronto FC
Equipment Manager of the Year – Fernando Ruiz and Sean Ruiz, New York Red Bulls