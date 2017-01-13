LA Galaxy ink defender Hugo Arellano to Homegrown Player deal

Starting 2017 with a promotion sure is a good way to begin the new year.

The LA Galaxy announced on Friday that they have signed defender Hugo Arellano as a Homegrown Player. The 18-year-old Arellano joins the first team after playing for LA Galaxy II in the USL in 2016. He made eight appearances for Los Dos after putting pen to paper on his first professional contract in July.

“Hugo is a young, talented defender who we have seen develop as a member of our academy and LA Galaxy II,” said LA Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo in a statement released by the club. “In addition to his time with Los Dos, he is highly regarded at the youth international level and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow both on and off the field as a member of the Galaxy.”

On the international stage, Arellano has represented the US national team at different levels. He played for the US Under-17 national team before making the jump to the Under-20 side in 2016.

Arellano is now the sixth Homegrown Player on LA's current roster. He joins Gyasi Zardes, Jose Villarreal, Raul Mendiola, Bradford Jamieson IV, and Jack McBean as players who are on the Galaxy's first team after representing their academy.