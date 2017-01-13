LA Galaxy 'close' to coming to terms on deal with Jermaine Jones

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Jermaine Jones officially joins the LA Galaxy.

Galaxy president Chris Klein told reporters on Thursday that the club is 'close' to signing Jones, whose MLS rights were acquired from the Colorado Rapids back in December. Jones, 35, is not currently under contract with any team.

Jones spent his lone season with the Rapids in 2016, making nine regular-season appearances and contributing three goals and two assists. The US national team staple missed significant time during the year due to injuries and international duty, but still helped Colorado reach the postseason as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed.

While no information has been officially given with regards to negotiations, it has been reported that Jones will not occupy one of the Galaxy's two vacant Designated Player roster slots.