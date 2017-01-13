Allocation Money figures publicly revealed for 1st time at 2017 SuperDraft

On Friday during the 2017 SuperDraft we saw an MLS first.

As part of continued efforts by the league to provide greater transparency to transactions, clubs revealed for the first time the amounts of Targeted and General Allocation Money involved in trades.

A total of six trades were made on Friday involving Allocation Money with a total of $725,000 changing hands.

You can learn more about Allocation Money in the league's Roster Rules & Regulations.

You can take a look at all the trades below:

Trade No. 1 NYC NYC receive: No. 3 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jonathan Lewis) CHI CHI receive: $250,000 in General Allocation Money

Trade No. 2 POR POR receive: No. 4 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Jeremy Ebobisse) HOU HOU receive: $100,000 in General Allocation Money, international roster slot, No. 10 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Joe Holland)

Trade No. 3 NYC NYC receive: No. 16 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Kwame Awuah) SEA SEA receive: $75,000 in General Allocation Money

Trade No. 4 PHI PHI receive: No. 25 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Marcus Epps) MIN MIN receive: $50,000 in 2018 General Allocation Money, No. 42 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft

Trade No. 5 CHI CHI receive: No. 26 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Stefan Cleveland), No. 27 overall pick in 2017 SuperDraft (Guillermo Delgado) TOR TOR receive: $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money