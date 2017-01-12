Portland Timbers sign T2 trio to first-team deals, bring back Jack Barmby

The Portland Timbers just got a little younger.

The Timbers announced on Thursday morning that they have signed winger Victor Arboleda, defender Rennico Clarke, and goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh to first-team contracts. Arboleda, 20, Clarke, 21, and McIntosh, 22, join the club after playing for its USL side, Timbers 2, last season.

Additionally, Portland announced that they re-signed winger Jack Barmby. The 22-year-old winger, who originally arrived via loan from Leicester City, played in 19 matches and scored one goal in his debut campaign with the Timbers.

“We are pleased to announce today the signing of three quality young players who have had the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities with T2, and the re-signing of another young player in Jack Barmby, who had a promising first season with the Timbers in 2016,” said Timbers general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson in a club-issued statement. “With a growing number of players signed from our USL club, we believe developing through our T2 program is a very effective way to get young players ready for first-team football, and we are very encouraged by the progress we are seeing in this area in a relatively short period of time.”