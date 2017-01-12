MLS commissioner Don Garber talks about league's growth on The Herd

MLS commissioner Don Garber is in Los Angeles for league meetings and Friday's MLS SuperDraft, but he took some time this week to pay a visit to FS1 pundit Colin Cowherd to discuss several topics regarding the league.

Garber was a guest on Cowherd's show, The Herd, on Wednesday, and the two touched on a wide range of items, including the league's growth and the way in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee discusses with players what they can and can't do on the field.

You can watch the interview in its entirety above.