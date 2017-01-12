HIGHLIGHTS: Team Copa vs. Team Control | adidas MLS Combine 2017

Team Copa 2 (Mfeka 40, Ebobisse 60), Team Control 1 (Brown 75)

Team Copa lineup (4-1-4-1): McGuire; Jones (off 40, on 75), Abubakar, Rimstad (off 40), Mafi (off 40, on 77); Awuah (off 77); Epps (off 40, on 70), Hayes (off 40), Mfeka (off 70), Dhaflaoui (off 40); Ebobisse (off 75) | Subs: Cicerone (on 40), Dainkeh (on 40), Maloney (on 40), Bartman (on 40), Oduro (on 40), Reid (on 40), Wright

Team Control lineup (4-1-4-1): Klenofsky; Odoi-Atsem (off 40), Radjen (off 40), Wilson, Nerwinski; Yueill (off 68); Thierjung (off 40, on 68), Gressel, (off 68) Matsoso (off 40), Lewis (off 40, on 68); Delgado (off 40) | Subs: Brown (on 40), Fernandes (on 40), Johnson (on 40), Ledbetter, Schmidt (on 40), Wheeler-Omiunu (on 40), Wingate (on 40)

Game was 80 minutes total, comprising of two 40 minute halves.

Team Copa takes on Team Control in Game 5 of the Adidas MLS Player Combine from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California. The adidas MLS Player Combine gives every MLS club's technical staff an up-close and personal look at the prospects that will be entering the 2016 SuperDraft, which is set to take place on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, which will be aired live on MLSsoccer.com at 3:00 PM ET, on Friday - January, 13.