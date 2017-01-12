HIGHLIGHTS: Team Chaos vs. Team Tango | adidas MLS Combine 2017

Team Chaos 0, Team Tango 2 (Bronico 32, Elliott 77)

Team Chaos lineup (4-4-2): Moewes; DeGraffenriedt (off 40), Sagel (off 40, on 66), DeVries (off 66), Storm (off 14, on 40); Nanco (off 40, on 66), Thompson (off 40, on 66), Wehan (off 66), Kutler (off 66); Gomez Sanchez (off 40), DePuy (off 40) | Subs: Regis (on 40), McConnell (on 14, off 40), Aubrey (on 40), Sanchez (on 40), Shome (on 40), Panken (on 40), Bjornethun (on 40)

Team Tango lineup (3-4-1-2): Cleveland; Nana-Sinkam (off 40, on 66), Robinson, W. Hume (off 40); Dunk (off 66), Hamilton, Holland (off 66), Dekovic (off 40); Bronico (off 40); Goldsmith (off 40, on 66), Lewis (off 40, on 76) | Subs: Danladi (on 40), Elliott (on 40), Vobejda (on 40), Hansen (on 40, off 76), Galvao (on 40), T. Hume (on 40)

Game was 80 minutes total, comprising of two 40 minute halves.

Team Control takes on Team Tango in Game 6 of the Adidas MLS Player Combine from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California. The adidas MLS Player Combine gives every MLS club's technical staff an up-close and personal look at the prospects that will be entering the 2016 SuperDraft, which is set to take place on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, which will be aired live on MLSsoccer.com at 3:00 PM ET, on Friday - January, 13.