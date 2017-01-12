ExtraTime Radio: SuperDraft preview + ATL's Carlos Bocanegra, Darren Eales

LISTEN: The SuperDraft is here, and the ETR guys have you covered ahead of the big day. Andrew, David and Matt are joined by special guests Sigi Schmid and Sam Stejskal to identify the winners and losers from the Combine and take a crack at the first five picks. That's not all, of course. Atlanta United FC's Darren Eales and Carlos Bocanegra stop by to talk DPs, expansion and Year 1.

The Combine is over. The scouting is done. The player interviews, too. Now, all that's left is for MLS Commissioner Don Garber to take the stage and put Minnesota United on the clock.

Andrew, Matt and David have been there for it all, even the hotel lobby bartering that could see the draft order change before and during Friday's MLS SuperDraft. So have Sigi Schmid and Sam Stejskal. All five take turns giving their expert opinions on the players vying to be picked by 22 MLS teams in the first two rounds. Want Combine winners and losers? Done. How about the consensus top five prospects? Uh huh.

That's not all, either. Atlanta United movers and shakers Darren Eales and Carlos Bocanegra stopped by as well to chat with Andrew about Year 1. Are they changing the lay of the land when it comes to Designated Players? How has Tata Martino changed the way they think and operate? How'd Bocanegra get the job in the first place? What's that first game going to be like? It's must-listen stuff.

In the mailbag, Sam gives the lowdown on Jesse Marsch's Austria trip and Brad Guzan's likely summer arrival, and a listener digs up the all-name team for soccer clubs around the world.

Not satisfied with ETR's full SuperDraft preview? Listen to specials featuring Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath and a special Mock Draft edition before the action starts at 3 pm ET, all streamed live on MLSsoccer.com.

