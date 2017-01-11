Syracuse's Sergio Camargo signs on as Toronto FC's 13th Homegrown Player

Toronto FC did not want to wait until Friday's MLS SuperDraft to land an up-and-coming youngster.

The Reds announced on Wednesday that they have signed midfielder Sergio Camargo as a Homegrown Player. Camargo, 22, is the 13th player to sign with the club after spending time in their academy.

“We are very excited to sign Sergio, another Canadian Homegrown player," said Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a statement that accompanied the announcement. “During his time in our academy, NCAA and PDL, Sergio has progressed and grown his game on a number of levels. We look forward to welcoming Sergio back to Toronto FC and watch his continued development as a professional soccer player.”

At the collegiate level, Camargo spent time at both Coastal Carolina and Syracuse. His three seasons with Coastal Carolina saw him finish with 58 appearances, 19 goals, and 15 assists. His lone year at Syracuse in 2016 ended with him playing in 17 matches while scoring four goals and assisting on three others.

Camargo initially joined Toronto FC's academy in 2009. He has represented Canada at youth international levels, playing for both their Under-17 and Under-20 teams. He was a member of the side that participated in the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.