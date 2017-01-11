Montreal Impact Homegrown duo called up to Canada U-20's first camp of year

Like the senior side, Canada's Under-20 team will start off 2017 with a roster full of players with MLS ties.

The Canadian Soccer Association on Wednesday unveiled a 24-man squad of U-20 players that will take part in a preparation camp to be held in both Canada and Panama. Several MLS-based youngsters made the cut for this January camp, including Montreal Impact Homegrown Players David Choiniere and Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla.

Other players who suit up for MLS reserve or youth teams that were called up include Toronto FC II forward Malik Johnson and Kadin Chung of Vancouver Whitecaps 2.

The camp will run from Jan. 12-22, and will serve as preparation for next month's CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. Road friendlies against Panama are scheduled for Jan. 19 and 21, and only 20 players will travel for those games.

Here is the full 24-player squad:

Goalkeepers (2) : Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps U-18), Dayne St. Clair (University of Maryland)

Defenders (6) : Matt Constant (University of New Mexico), Andrew Lebre (Ourense CF), Thomas Meilleur Giguere (Montreal Impact), Zachary Brault-Guillard (Olympique Lyon), Kadin Chung (Vancouver Whitecaps 2), Kamal Miller (Syracuse University)

Midfielders (10) : Dante Campbell (Toronto FC II), David Choiniere (Montreal Impact), Aidan Daniels (Toronto FC II), Dane Domic (Sparta Rotterdam), Joshua Doughty (Unattached), Liam Fraser (Toronto FC II), Shamit Shome (FC Edmonton), Elliott Simmons (Malaga U-19), Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (Montreal Impact), Luca Uccello (Toronto FC II)