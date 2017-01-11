MLS to unveil complete 2017 regular season schedule on Thursday, January 12

It is one of the most anticipated days of the year in MLS: the regular season schedule release. And it's happening Thursday.

Major League Soccer will reveal the complete 2017 regular season schedule on Thursday, January 12, consisting of 34-game slates for each team beginning with opening weekend in March all the way through to Decision Day at the end of October.

As in recent seasons, the 2017 regular season schedule will see each club playing other teams in their own conference two or three times during the campaign, while facing the 11 teams in the opposite conference just once.

The complete Week 1 slate (March 3-5) as well as the home openers for all 22 clubs were previously revealed by MLS in December.

Even though the regular season doesn't start for over another month and a half, supporters will have plenty of opportunity to see their teams in action before then. MLSsoccer.com will be bringing you comprehensive coverage of the 2017 preseason, as well as the CONCACAF Champions League, which will see three MLS teams – the Vancouver Whitecaps, New York Red Bulls and FC Dallas – in quarterfinal action starting on Feb. 22.