Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez would prefer to move to MLS rather than China

If Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez were forced to choose between signing with a club in MLS or China, he would go with the latter.

Hernandez is currently rumored to be moving away from German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen due to a dry spell that has seen him go 15 straight matches across all competitions without scoring. The 28-year-old star striker has insisted that he wants to stay put during this transfer window, but ESPN FC reported on Wednesday that he would rather move to MLS instead of the high-spending Chinese Super League if faced with the decision.

"MLS is more attractive for me," said Hernandez. "But you never know what will happen in three, four or five years. Never say never."

The Mexican national team forward is no stranger to drawing interest from MLS. In 2016, Orlando City were reportedly hot on his trail, but a move never materialized.

At Bayer Leverkusen this season, Hernandez has five times in 15 league appearances. His last goal for the club was back on Oct. 1 in a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga action.