Chris Wingert returns to Real Salt Lake for 10th season after re-signing

Familiarity counts for something. Just ask Chris Wingert.

Real Salt Lake announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have re-signed Wingert and are bringing him back in 2017 for his 10th overall season with the club. The versatile 34-year-old defender returned to RSL last year after a season in the Big Apple with New York City FC.

“We brought Chris back last season to bring depth to every position on our back line and provide a veteran presence in the locker room," Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said in a club-issued statement. "As he showed throughout the year, he is still a capable contributor and bringing him back for the 2017 season is a positive in all aspects. He is a positive influence in the locker room and on the field.”

Wingert's first stint with RSL began in 2007, and he spent eight seasons with the club while winning the 2009 MLS Cup before heading to NYCFC. He has amassed a total of 224 appearances for Salt Lake, scoring one goal and assisting on 14.

In 2016, Wingert started in 18 of the 20 league matches he appeared in.