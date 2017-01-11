Atlanta United bring over young Argentine Yamil Asad on season-long loan

Atlanta United has tapped back into South America's deep well of talent.

Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad was announced as Atlanta United's latest acquisition on Wednesday, joining the MLS expansion club on a season-long loan from Velez Sarsfield in his native country. Asad, 22, has spent his entire career with Velez, and has earned 55 appearances while scoring four goals since making his debut in 2012.

“We’re thrilled to add another exciting young player to our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement released by the club. “He’s an attack-minded player with a very high ceiling, and we’re confident in his ability to showcase his quality in MLS.”

The son of former Argentine international Omar Asad, Yamil enjoyed his most productive season in 2015. That year, the younger Asad made 24 appearances, scored four goals, and had two assists.

He is joining an Atlanta United team that currently has two other South American players on its roster. The MLS expansion club, which is led by Argentine head coach Gerardo Martino, previously signed Paraguay's Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba of Argentina as Designated Players.

“I’ve always thought highly of Yamil’s ability and am very happy he’s joined our club,” Martino said in the same statement Atlanta United delivered on Wednesday. “He gives us more quality in our attack and I’m very confident he can make a smooth transition to MLS."