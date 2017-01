The high first-round picks in the MLS SuperDraft get the lion's share of the attention, but a savvy general manager or technical director can find some gems further down the board -- as results have shown over the years.

Here, our Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle counts down the top 5 late round draft picks in the history of the MLS draft.

Agree? Disagree? Got a player you think he overrated or unfairly snubbed? Hit us up in the comment section below and let us know your thoughts.