From Africa to Kentucky: MLS hopeful Napo Matsoso has a remarkable story

There always seems to be at least one remarkable story each and every year at the adidas MLS Combine, and Napo Matsoso's nearly-complete journey to becoming a professional player might just be the best of the bunch in 2017.

Matsoso is a University of Kentucky midfielder whose origins are in tiny African country Lesotho. It is there where he fell in love with the game thanks in large part to his father, who played professionally, and where he played barefoot until his early teens. Matsoso eventually made the decision at the age of 15 to take a 9,000-mile trip from southern Africa to Kentucky to pursue an education and continue playing soccer. He left his parents behind in the process, but became a standout at Kentucky and is now on the verge of fulfilling his dream of turning pro.

NBCSports chronicled Matsoso's incredible story in a recent feature. You can read the full story and learn more about the hard-working player that may soon be on your club here.