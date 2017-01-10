Sources: Timbers make offer for San Lorenzo attacker Sebastian Blanco

CARSON, Calif. – Multiple sources told MLSsoccer.com on Tuesday that the Portland Timbers have submitted an offer for San Lorenzo attacker Sebastian Blanco.

Blanco, 28, would be a Designated Player if he agrees to the deal. The sources said that Mexican giants Club America also have an offer in for the Argentine, though they were optimistic that he’d sign with the Timbers.

Blanco, who has been connected with several MLS teams – including Seattle – in the last year, has been with San Lorenzo since January 2015. A creative midfielder capable of playing centrally or out wide, he has three goals and five assists in 11 appearances in the current Argentine Primera campaign and nine goals and eight assists in 78 appearances in all competitions in his two years with the club.

Prior to joining San Lorenzo, Blanco spent time with English Premier League club West Brom, Ukranian top flight club Metalist Kharkiv and Argentine side Lanus. If he joins the Timbers, he’d be the latest player to move to MLS from San Lorenzo, joining ex-San Lorenzo players Ignacio Piatti, Gonzalo Veron and Hector Villalba in the league.

The Timbers announced on Monday that they loaned winger Lucas Melano to Argentine club Belgrano, freeing up space to potentially add Blanco.