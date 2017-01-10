Sebastian Giovinco has no intentions to leave Toronto FC for Serie A return

In case there was any doubt, Sebastian Giovinco is not going anywhere. Toronto FC will remain his home.

Giovinco's agent, Andrea D'Amico, told Sportitalia television on Tuesday that the 2015 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner is happy in Toronto and has no plans to return to Serie A. Giovinco, 29, was criticized and left off of Italy's rosters late last year because Azzurri head coach Giampiero Ventura does not rate MLS highly, but not even the desire to play internationally again is enough to entice the star playmaker to move away from the Canadian club.

"Giovinco's not coming back to Italy," D'Amico told Sportitalia television. "He's found a setting where he is enjoying huge satisfaction both on and off the field, including getting to within touching distance of the title."

Giovinco has been an absolute stud on the field since joining Toronto FC in 2015. In his two seasons in MLS, he has scored an impressive 39 goals and delivered 31 assists. Giovinco won the MLS MVP award in his debut season in the league, and helped Toronto FC reach the MLS Cup this past year before falling to the Seattle Sounders on penalty kicks.