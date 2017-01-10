Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith to oversee SuperDraft operations

CARSON, Calif. – Colorado Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith will run point for the club at Friday’s 2017 SuperDraft, according to head coach Pablo Mastroeni and a club spokesperson.

Smith will work with Mastroeni, director of soccer Claudio Lopez, president Tim Hinchey and Mastroeni’s assistants on technical matters. It’s not yet clear whether or not the Rapids will replace former GM Paul Bravo, who the club announced had left the Rapids last Friday.

Additionally, the club spokesperson confirmed that assistant coach John Spencer has left Colorado. Former Rapids forward Conor Casey, who retired at the end of the 2016 season, is with the club at the Combine. An announcement that he’ll join the team as an assistant is expected in the coming days.

The Rapids hold the 15th and 24th overall picks in Friday’s draft.