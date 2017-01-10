NYCFC loans defender Jefferson Mena to Barcelona FC of Ecuador

New York City FC have loaned defender Jefferson Mena to Barcelona SC, the reigning champions of Ecuador's Serie A, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Colombian made 16 appearances for NYCFC in 2016 -- all starts -- and scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire Sept. 23. He made a total of 23 appearances (22 starts) with the club after signing with the team in July 2015 from Independiente Medellin in Colombia.

"Everyone at NYCFC would like to wish Jefferson all the very best for his loan spell in Ecuador,'' NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna told NYCFC.com. "He is a dedicated professional who played his part in our run to the playoffs last season, and I'm sure he will play a big role for Barcelona in their 2017 campaign.''