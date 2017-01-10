Minnesota United announce signing of Norwegian defender Vadim Demidov

Minnesota United announced today that it has signed Norwegian international defender Vadim Demidov to a contract using Targeted Allocation Money. Demidov, 30, will be added to the Loons' roster pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"It was a really easy choice for me to come to Minnesota,'' Demidov said. "I was immediately interested in this club after speaking with the staff here. We are developing into something new and exciting and I enjoy that idea. I wanted to take on a new challenge and prove myself in a new league and I am very happy to be able to do that here in Minnesota.''

The 6-1, 185-pound Demidov (above, center, between Minnesota United Coach Adrian Heath and Sporting Director Manny Lagos) comes to Minnesota from the Norwegian club Brann, where he spent the last three seasons. After his club got relegated in his first season, Brann won promotion back to Norway's top flight in his second season and in 2016 finished second in the league to his former club, Rosenborg, for whom he played three seasons in 2008-10. A physical central defender who is an aerial threat on set pieces, Demidov also has played in Spain's La Liga, for Real Sociedad and Celta de Vigo, in the German Bundesliga, for Eintracht Frankfurt, and in the Russian Premier League, for Anzhi Makhachkala.

Born in Latvia, the son of professional handball player Sergei Demidov, Vadim Demidov moved to Norway with his family when his father took a coaching job there. He played both handball and soccer and chose soccer at 15. Also eligible to play internationally for Russia and Latvia, he has played 16 times for Norway.

"We're getting a very talented player and a leader on the pitch,'' MNUFC coach Adrian Heath said of Demidov. "Vadim will provide us that winning mentality and work ethic that's so important for a club in growth. He fits the mold of the players we desire for in this club. We are thrilled to get a player and a leader of his caliber.''

"I never quit; I give 100 percent, and I have a winning mentality,'' Demidov said. "I hate losing. I'll do everything to win for the team. I like to take charge and take responsibility and be a part of a team that grows together.''