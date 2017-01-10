HIGHLIGHTS: Team Control vs. Team Tango | adidas MLS Combine 2017

Team Control takes on Team Tango in Game 4 of the Adidas MLS Player Combine from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California.

The adidas MLS Player Combine gives every MLS club's technical staff an up-close and personal look at the prospects that will be entering the 2016 SuperDraft, which is set to take place on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, which will be aired live on MLSsoccer.com at 3:00 PM ET, on Friday - January, 13.

The main attraction at the Combine are the three doubleheaders set for Jan. 8, Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from StubHub Center in Carson, California. All six matches will be streamed by MLSsoccer.com.A committee of MLS coaches and NCAA Division I coaches from every conference selected the 53 initial invitees, all of whom completed their college eligibility this season. On Jan. 4, 13 more players were added including five players who make up this year's Generation adidas class.Those players were split up into four teams — Team Chaos, Team Control, Team Copa and Team Tango — to compete over three matchdays. The four teams will each play three games, with doubleheaders set for Jan. 8, 10 and 12.