Galaxy announce remainder of coaching staff

LA Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo has brought in former Seattle Sounders assistant coach Ante Razov and promoted two coaches from the Galaxy's developmental team, LA Galaxy II, to complete his coaching staff, the Galaxy announced today.

Razov (pictured above, as part of the Sounders coaching staff) and Rob Becerra will serve as Onalfo's assistant coaches in 2017, and Daniel Gonzalez, who had been Galaxy II's goalkeeper coach, will serve in that same role for the parent club.

"We are excited to add Ante, Rob and Daniel to our coaching staff,'' Onalfo said. "All three will provide valuable experience and insight that will help improve our players in their development on and off the field. I am confident in the staff we have put together and look forward to continuing to prepare for the 2017 season.''

The new assistants replace Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan, Kenny Arena and Matt Reis, who left the club last week to join former Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena on the U.S. Men's National Team staff.

Razov, a former USMNT and MLS forward, scored 114 goals in 262 MLS appearances for the Galaxy, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, New York/New Jersey MetroStars and Chivas USA. He scored six goals in 25 appearances for the U.S. Prior to joining the Seattle staff in 2015, he worked in the LA Galaxy Academy, serving as head coach of the U-14s and U-18s. He also served with Onalfo as an assistant coach for the USMNT in Arena's prior stint as national team coach.

Becerra joined the Galaxy II staff during the team's inaugural 2014 season, after coaching at Stanford from 2006-13. Prior to his time at Stanford, he was head coach at Redlands University, posting a 126-28-8 record and leading them to the NCAA Division III final and earning the All-Far West Region Coach of the Year in 2001.

Gonzalez, an Argentine and a former professional goalkeeper, also joined the Galaxy II coaching staff in 2014, having previously worked in MLS with the Colorado Rapids and Chivas USA.