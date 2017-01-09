Waka Flocka Flame is Atlanta United's latest celebrity fan

January 9, 201712:37PM EST
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

The suites should be pretty entertaining when Atlanta United play their home opener on March 5. Let's hope for an appearance there by the team's latest self-proclaimed celebrity fan, Waka Flocka Flame. Atlanta soccer and Waka Flocka are a pretty good fit, considering he's already a fan of activities that require no hands, after all.

 

Sideline
Soccer Culture