Polygraph test at the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine

January 9, 20177:02PM EST

We set up a fake lie detector test, hired two actors to moderate it, and asked players at the MLS Combine some ridiculous questions. They thought it was real the entire time.

Topics: 
SuperDraft

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.