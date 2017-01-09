Jesse Marsch meeting with Red Bulls execs in Europe, not at MLS Combine

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch is not at the MLS Player Combine, a Red Bulls spokesperson confirmed to MLSsoccer.com on Monday.

Marsch is in Europe meeting with Red Bull executives, the spokesperson said. The club is not yet sure whether or not he’ll return to the US in time to attend Friday’s SuperDraft in Los Angeles.

"Winter break in Europe is a good chance to meet with other staffs," a Red Bulls spokesperson told MLSsoccer.com.

Red Bulls GM Ali Curtis and Marsch’s full complement of assistants are in Southern California for the Combine, and the spokesperson said that the club has full confidence that they’ll be able to handle scouting duties and Friday’s draft without Marsch. The Red Bulls hold the 17th and 34th overall picks in the first and second rounds.