San Jose Earthquakes sign Panamanian center back Harold Cummings

The San Jose Earthquakes announced the signing of Panamanian center back Harold Cummings to a multi-year contract on Saturday, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Cummings, 24, joins San Jose from LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Primera División, where he made 23 appearances and scored one goal after joining the side on loan last January.

"Harold is a talented young player and we're excited to add him to our roster," said Quakes technical director Chris Leitch in a club release. "To have nearly 50 international appearances before his 25th birthday ensures we're getting a player with a rare combination of youthfulness and experience."

The Panama City native began his career with Arabe Unido of the Panamanian first division in 2011. He has spent much of the past five years on loan with various clubs in Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, before joining Alajuelense in 2016. During his stint with Independiente Santa Fe of Colombia in 2015, Cummings helped lead the club to their first-ever Copa Sudamericana title.

"I have seen a lot of Harold during his time with Panama," said San Jose head coach Dominic Kinnear. "He's a very aggressive, intimidating young center back, who will add a good amount of strength to our back line."

Cummings has made 46 appearances for Panama since earning his first cap at age 18 in 2010. He also helped his country qualify for the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.