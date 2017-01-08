Chicago Fire sign veteran Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava

The Chicago Fire announced the Discovery signing of Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava on a free transfer from Colombian side Atletico Bucaramanga on Saturday, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Bava, 35, has experience with a range of top-flight Latin American clubs and represents a veteran replacement for Sean Johnson, who moved to New York City FC earlier this offseason. His contract is a one-year deal with club options for 2018 and 2019 and he will contend for the starting role vs. Matt Lampson.

“Bava is technically clean, comfortable off his line and a good organizer of the defense,” said Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez in a club release. “His skill set is complementary to that of Matt Lampson and we expect him to compete for playing time.”

Nelson Rodríguez calls Bava "technically clean and comfortable off his line." Watch some of his recent work https://t.co/FMDF7dYYmO #cf97 pic.twitter.com/18ylyWFvJu — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) January 7, 2017

A native of Montevideo, Bava appeared in 21 matches for Bucaramanga, a member of Colombia's Primera A division, last year. He began his professional career with his hometown CA Progreso in 1998, and also put in service at Uruguayan sides Peñarol, Club Atlético Juventud de Las Piedras, Club Nacional – where he played a part in several league titles a decade ago – and Club Atlético Bella Vista.

He also spent several years with Paraguayan side Club Libertad and did loan stints at Atlas in Mexico and Argentina's Rosario Central, and took part in 2004 Olympic qualifying with the Uruguayan Under-23 national team.