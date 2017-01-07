New York City FC re-sign Tommy McNamara and RJ Allen

NYCFC fans can take a deep, celebratory breath of relief. Though there wasn't too much of a question about it, fan favorites Tommy McNamara and RJ Allen indeed re-signed with the club on Jan. 6. Both featured heavily in the team's run-up to the 2016 MLS Cup playoffs, and played 55 regular-season games combined last year.

McNamara, dubbed "the Messi of West Nyack" by some, is a New York native who's featured with the team since its inaugural season. He's also contributed plenty of memorable strikes -- particularly from distance -- like this one from the July 24, 2016 edition of the New York Derby.

Allen, meanwhile, joined the team in 2015 and has proved to be the team's most solid right back, featuring in 24 matches. He's also contributed his own memorable moments, like this assist to David Villa in a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers last May 15.

“They are the perfect examples of the types of people we want in this squad," said NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira of McNamara and Allen. "[They're] role models for what can be achieved with hard work and love of the game."